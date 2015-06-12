S&P, Nasdaq open higher, IBM weighs down Dow
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, but a drop in IBM kept the Dow in negative territory.
BEIJING China's economy grew at a reasonable pace in May as some indicators showed signs of a recovery, a senior official at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday.
Zhang Zhibin, a senior statistician at population and employment statistics division, was quoted as saying on the NBS website that China's survey-based urban jobless rate had eased slightly to around 5.1 percent in May.
ZURICH ChemChina [CNCC.UL] has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.