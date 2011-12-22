BEIJING China's commercial banks anticipate looser monetary policy in the first three months of 2012 as household inflation expectations ease and business sentiment sours, three quarterly surveys from the People's Bank of China revealed on Thursday.

Expectations for consumer inflation in China were lower for the first quarter of 2012 versus the fourth quarter of this year, according to the central bank's latest survey of 20,000 households published on Thursday.

The results show Beijing's inflation-fighting measures are percolating through directly to the consumer level, reinforcing the view that prices are getting back under control in the wake of data showing the annual rate of inflation eased in November to 4.2 percent, the lowest level in more than a year.

Among households surveyed, 36.8 percent of respondents expected consumer prices to climb in the coming quarter, sharply lower than 49.6 percent in the previous PBOC survey.

There is a also a slight improvement in the degree of comfort with current price levels, with 29.6 percent of respondents saying they could tolerate current inflation rates, up from 26.4 percent in the previous survey.

Falling inflation expectations give the central bank more room to pursue a pro-growth monetary policy, especially given the headwinds from a slowing global economy, analysts say.

"Inflationary expectations are clearly falling. That means the central bank may consider consumer prices as a less important factor when deciding its monetary policy," said Nie Wen, an analyst at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai.

A separate central bank survey of bankers showed a growing number expected easier monetary policy in the first quarter of 2012, with 14.4 percent of them seeing looser policy in the coming quarter versus 3.5 percent in the previous survey.

The central bank announced its first cut in required reserve ratios (RRR) for commercial banks in three years on the last day of November, lopping off 50 basis points from the record high level of 21.5 percent, in a move seen as a clear policy shift after a vigorous tightening campaign to wrestle down inflation.

A recent Reuters poll of economists forecast that the central bank would cut RRR by a total of 200 basis points by the end of 2012.[ID:nL6E7NC00O]

The PBOC survey of bankers also found that a slowing economy and a relatively high borrowing cost has further dampened Chinese enterprises' demand for bank loans, with the lending demand index dropping to 79.9 percent in the fourth quarter from 82.9 percent in the last quarter.

In another quarterly survey of 5,000 company executives, the central bank also found that Chinese enterprises showed weaker business confidence in the fourth quarter than the last quarter, with the index falling to 68.4 percent, compared with 70.2 percent in the previous survey.

The survey of executives also showed export orders dropping. The index eased to 48.7 percent in Q4, the first time it dipped below 50 percent since April 2009. The domestic order index also dropped 2.1 percentage points to 53.2 percent from Q3.

The three quarterly surveys are regular fixtures on the PBOC calendar and compiled by the central bank's statistics department.

(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)