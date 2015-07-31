Wall St. dips as Facebook and energy stocks weigh
Wall Street edged lower on Thursday morning, weighed down by a drop in energy stocks after oil prices dropped and as Facebook led technology shares lower.
BEIJING China posted a $14.9 billion deficit on trade in services in June and a deficit of $91.6 billion in the first half of 2015, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.
China had a $47.6 billion surplus on trade of goods in June, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement.
(Reporting By Winni Zhou, Xiaoyi Shao and Jason Subler; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MEXICO CITY/OTTAWA From launching a data-mining drive aiming to find supply-chain pressure points to sending officials to mobilize allies in key U.S. states, Mexico and Canada are bolstering their defenses of a regional trade pact President Donald Trump vows to rewrite.