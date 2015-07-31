BEIJING China posted a $14.9 billion deficit on trade in services in June and a deficit of $91.6 billion in the first half of 2015, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

China had a $47.6 billion surplus on trade of goods in June, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement.

