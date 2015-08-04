BEIJING China's import growth is likely to remain at a low level, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

Shen Danyang, the ministry's spokesman, made the comment at a regular briefing but he did not give an exact timeframe.

China's export sales unexpectedly rose for the first time in four months in June and imports fell again but posted their best performance this year, causing some optimism that tepid trade flows were picking up.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard Borsuk)