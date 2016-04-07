BEIJING China's exporters say an unstable yuan exchange rate, rising costs and financial difficulties remain their main problems, but they expect trade performance to improve in 2016 from last year, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Citing a survey of exporters in 20 Chinese provinces, commerce ministry spokesman Shen Danyang told a press conference in Beijing on Thursday that exporters expected China's trade to face severe challenges year with continuing "downward pressure".

Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng said last month that China's foreign trade may show a big rebound in March after falling in the first two months of the year. Top officials have said the economy was showing signs of improvement while capital outflows were easing.

(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Eric Meijer)