BEIJING China's survey-based unemployment rate stood at around 5.1 percent throughout January and February, state television quoted the statistics bureau as saying on Monday.

The rate is hovering at a relatively low level, and 0.05 percentage point below the same period a year earlier, it added.

The latest unemployment rate was unchanged from the figure reported by the statistics bureau in mid-January.

