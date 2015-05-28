Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
BEIJING China's economy faces challenges that include difficulties in enacting structural reforms, President Xi Jinping was quoted by state news agency Xinhua as saying on Thursday.
Xi, who made the remarks while touring the eastern city of Hangzhou, did not elaborate on the nature of the difficulties.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
BEVERLY HILLS U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that there is no reason that the U.S. economy cannot grow more robustly if the Trump administration is successful in rolling back a number of regulations.