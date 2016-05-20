Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
BEIJING China should seize the window of opportunity for pushing ahead with structural supply-side reform, President Xi Jinping said on Friday according to state news agency Xinhua.
While reforms will mean economic pain in the short term, not proceeding with those reforms will mean pain in the long term, Xi was reported to have said at a meeting of the Central Leading Group for Comprehensively Deepening Reform, which he chairs.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co , and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .