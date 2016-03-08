Futures slide as concerns over Trump spook investors
U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday amid fears that a fresh controversy around President Donald Trump could derail his ambitious pro-growth agenda.
BEIJING China will continue its prudent monetary policy, central bank vice governor Yi Gang was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency as saying on Tuesday.
"In the next phase, the central bank will continue implementing prudent monetary policy, keeping it not too loose nor too tight and will fine tune it when appropriate," Yi was quoted as saying.
Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives as the No. 2 U.S. automaker looks to boost its sagging stock price.