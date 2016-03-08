People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Yi Gang attends a conference during the 2016 IIF G20 Conference at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING China will continue its prudent monetary policy, central bank vice governor Yi Gang was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency as saying on Tuesday.

"In the next phase, the central bank will continue implementing prudent monetary policy, keeping it not too loose nor too tight and will fine tune it when appropriate," Yi was quoted as saying.

