BEIJING China is further expanding a pilot scheme that gives local authorities more control over electricity transmission and distribution prices, as the world's largest power market steps up deregulation to boost efficiency.

The government will allow 12 provinces and municipalities, including Beijing, Tianjin, Sichuan and Hunan to join the scheme, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday.

That brings the total number of provinces and other locally administered regions under the scheme to 18, it said.

