BEIJING China's commerce ministry hopes the European Union will completely halt anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese solar panels, the ministry said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Late in February, the EU won backing from Europe's second highest court to slap hefty anti-dumping duties on Chinese solar panel imports, an issue that nearly triggered a trade war with China four years ago.

