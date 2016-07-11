BEIJING The European Union remains committed to its economic and trade relationship with China after Britain's Brexit vote EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Monday.

There have to be international rules acceptable to everyone to make trade fair, she also said.

On Brexit, the European Union needs time to find a solution after the vote, which was a democratic decision and must be respected, but it was currently "business as usual", Malmstrom said in comments to Chinese students in Beijing ahead of a China-EU summit.

She also said she hopes to conclude negotiations on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, a free trade deal being negotiated by the European Union and the United States, before the end of the Obama administration.

(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)