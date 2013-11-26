China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks between Prime Ministers Ivica Dacic of Serbia and Viktor Orban of Hungary (unseen) during a joint news conference in Bucharest November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

BUCHAREST Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, on a visit to Romania, said on Monday he would like to see a strong euro currency.

"I think cooperation between China and Central and Eastern Europe is in favor of the European integration process and we wish to see a prosperous, united and developed Europe, and also to see a strong euro currency," Li told a news briefing after meeting Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta.

The three-day trip will be Li Keqiang's first visit to a Central and Eastern European country as premier. He is also the first Chinese premier to visit Bucharest in two decades.

