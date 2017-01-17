BEIJING (Reuters Breakingviews) - Job-hopping is rife in the notoriously competitive Chinese labour market, and multinationals are losing their edge in the fight to recruit top executives, a survey shows. Fortunately they still hold a valuable advantage: the key to an international career at a time when many qualified Chinese professionals are fleeing the country's toxic air and overloaded school systems.

Almost a third of the executives in the People's Republic who left jobs at international firms over the last five years did so to take positions at local firms, a survey of 25,000 executives at 220 companies conducted by Bain & Company and LinkedIn China found. By contrast, only 10 percent of executives went the other way.

To an extent this is a backhanded compliment: the survey shows Chinese companies like to poach from MNCs because of their superior management training; the inverse, perhaps not so much. But foreign firms also suffer from other disadvantages. The fast-growing online-services industry, for example, is dominated by local players with deep pockets that suck up top talent from Western firms.

Other sectors struggle to hire because they struggle to earn. Foreign luxury brands have been hammered by the clamp-down on corruption. In other sectors Chinese competitors have caught up with their foreign rivals in terms of salary, work environment and opportunity for advancement. Entrepreneurial opportunities are also seductive, as Goldman Sachs found when they lost rainmaker Jean Liu, who left to helm car-app operator Didi Chuxing.

Other issues appear fixable. In addition to making sure Chinese managers are given global mobility opportunities, giving them more latitude to make quick decisions adapting conditions in China would be appreciated. But that doesn't mean giving up control. Letting local executives adapt too much can lead to corruption scandals, as GlaxoSmithKline found to its cost, or to excessive cost cutting that damages the brand.

Local rivals can increasingly offer international roles as well, of course, thanks to China's overseas M&A spree. But that is a work in progress - and Chinese firms also have a reputation for concentrating all decision-making at headquarters. Multinationals may be on the back foot, but they haven't lost the talent battle yet.

CONTEXT NEWS

- More than 40 percent of Chinese business leaders have changed jobs in the past five years, with half also changing industries, a survey by Bain & Company published Jan. 12 found. The survey, done in conjunction with LinkedIn China, questioned 25,000 executives at 220 companies in China.

- Almost a third of leaders at local firms – 31 percent – previously worked at multinationals, while internet, public relations and luxury-goods companies, saw the most job-hopping.

- A survey by popular job-search site Zhaopin listed the top 10 Chinese employers as Tencent, China Merchants Bank, BMW China, Alibaba, the People's Insurance Company of China, Vanke , Ping An Insurance, IBM, Mercedes-Benz and Starbucks.

(On Twitter twitter.com/morarjee Editing by Pete Sweeney and Kate Duguid)