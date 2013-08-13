BEIJING China's total fiscal expenditure dropped 1.8 percent in July from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Tuesday, suggesting a government campaign to cut extravagant spending is yielding some success.

Reuters calculations based on government data showed public expenditure in July totaled 935.5 billion yuan, down from 952.8 billion yuan in July 2012.

The fall in July marks the first time China has seen an annual drop in fiscal spending in at least 12 months. In month-on-month terms, July expenditure was down 28.6 percent from June's figure of 1.31 trillion yuan.

Beijing had earlier ordered offices under the central government to cut 2013 expenditure by 5 percent. Expenses targeted include money spent on receptions, the building and renovation of state offices, domestic and overseas travel and the purchase of government vehicles.

Ministry data also showed that fiscal revenues rose 11 percent in July from a year ago to 1.2 trillion yuan, slowing a touch from June's 12 percent rise, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The ministry said the central government's revenues should grow at a faster clip in the second half of this year compared to the first half as the economy stabilizes. But it noted that there could still be difficulty in raising annual fiscal revenues by a targeted 7 percent this year.

It said dropping factory gate prices and tax cuts in select sectors could crimp fiscal income in coming months.

Finance Minister Lou Jiwei had said earlier that China might not meet its 2013 growth target for fiscal revenues.

The ministry added that between January and July, revenues grew 8 percent from the same period last year, while expenditure rose 8.9 percent, it said.

China's top planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, said it would reduce service fees charged by 14 government departments as part of the new leadership's efforts to cut red tape and promote reforms.

(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ron Popeski)