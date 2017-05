BEIJING Illiquid assets are not included in China's foreign exchange reserves, central bank vice governor Yi Gang said on Sunday.

"China's management of foreign exchange reserves is based on the principle of liquidity, safety and profitability," Yi said.

"I can tell people clearly that assets that do not meet liquidity requirements have completely been deducted from the official foreign exchange reserves," he said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)