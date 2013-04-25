ChemChina gets nearly 95 percent of Syngenta, seeks more
ZURICH ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.
PARIS Europe's Airbus EAD.PA said an order for 60 aircraft announced by China earlier on Thursday included 18 A330 jets and 42 medium-haul A320-family aircraft.
The deal, signed in Beijing during a visit to China by French President Francois Hollande, is worth at least $7.7 billion based on list prices.
The order for A330 jets partially lifts a suspension resulting from a dispute with the European Union over airline emissions trading. Tensions appeared to ease when the EU put its scheme on hold for foreign airlines in November.
AMSTERDAM A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries , handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.