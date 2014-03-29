Silgan buys WestRock's dispensers unit for about $1 billion
Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc said it would buy WestRock Co's business that makes soap dispensers and perfume sprayers for about $1 billion.
BEIJING Export-Import Bank of China (EximBank) will lend $1.2 billion to German shipping firms Peter Dohle Shiffahrts-KG and Bernhard Schulte for the purchase of Chinese ships, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The deal will increase chances that German shipping firms will purchase more China-made ships, Xinhua reported the EximBank as saying late on Friday.
A prolonged slump in shipping and pressure to shrink bloated loan books have forced many European banks to abandon or scale down lending to the sector.
The EximBank loan deal was signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Germany on Friday.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc said it would buy WestRock Co's business that makes soap dispensers and perfume sprayers for about $1 billion.
U.S. telecom sector could be on the brink of a major consolidation under President Donald Trump's likely more merger-friendly administration, said JP Morgan Securities, which now sees a 90 percent chance of T-Mobile US being involved in a strategic transaction in the next five years.
BEIJING China's Mobike said it has joined hands with Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, adding that the Taiwanese manufacturing giant had also taken a stake in the bike-sharing start-up.