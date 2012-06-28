BRIEF-SciClone Pharmaceuticals to be acquired by Consortium Led by GL Capital
* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal for $11.18 per share Sciclone enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by consortium led by GL capital
WASHINGTON, June 28 United Technologies Corp said on Thursday it had put money aside to cover over $75 million in settlement payments required under an agreement with the U.S. government for past export control violations.
The company disclosed in its first-quarter earnings report to the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had set aside $55 million as of March 31, 2012.
In a statement, the company said it faced Justice Department penalties of $20.7 million.
It must also pay the State Department $55 million in penalties, of which $35 million will be paid in cash over four years. The remaining $20 million will be suspended and used for spending to continue improving export control procedures.
* Inovio begins phase 3 clinical trial of VGX-3100 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical pre-cancer