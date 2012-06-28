WASHINGTON, June 28 United Technologies Corp said on Thursday it had put money aside to cover over $75 million in settlement payments required under an agreement with the U.S. government for past export control violations.

The company disclosed in its first-quarter earnings report to the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had set aside $55 million as of March 31, 2012.

In a statement, the company said it faced Justice Department penalties of $20.7 million.

It must also pay the State Department $55 million in penalties, of which $35 million will be paid in cash over four years. The remaining $20 million will be suspended and used for spending to continue improving export control procedures.