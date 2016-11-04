A security guard stands outside the headquarters building of China Securities Regulatory Commission, in Beijing, China, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI China and Hong Kong regulators are paying high attention to various signs of cross-border market manipulations, and will work closely to crack down on such illegal activities, China's securities watchdog said on Friday.

The statement, posted on the official microblog of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), comes as China will launch the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Connect scheme as soon as this month.

The regulator said malpractices employed by market manipulators include using high-leveraged structured products, opening multiple overseas accounts, or misusing high-frequency trading technologies.

