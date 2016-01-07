HARBIN - Designing and carving out elaborate pieces, artists from around the world are competing in an ice sculpture contest this week as part of China's annual Ice and Snow Festival.

Some 30 teams from countries including China, Russia, Italy and Mongolia are taking part in the three-day contest.

The 32nd International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province, kicked off on Tuesday with the theme "Pearl on the Crown of Ice and Snow".