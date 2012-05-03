BEIJING May 3 China and the United States need to know how to trust each other, Chinese President Hu Jintao said on Thursday at the start of annual U.S.-China talks.

The Strategic and Economic Dialogue gets under way in Beijing as China and the United States attempt to resolve a thorny dispute involving the fate of blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng.

China has sharply criticised the actions of U.S. diplomats, who sheltered Chen in the U.S. embassy in Beijing.