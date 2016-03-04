A bank clerk counts U.S. dollar banknotes on bundles of 100 Chinese yuan banknotes at a branch of a bank in Huaibei, Anhui province in this file photo dated April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

TOKYO China should not resort to capital controls or currency intervention to counter yuan depreciation, as capital outflows are merely a symptom of structural problems that need to be addressed as its economy slows, a former senior IMF official said on Friday.

China's foreign exchange reserves fell nearly $100 billion in January after a record $107.9 billion decline in December as its central bank continued to sell dollars to defend the yuan and staunch capital outflows.

They likely fell for a fourth straight month in February, though by a smaller amount than in previous months, according to a Reuters poll.

While that would still likely leave China's reserves at well over $3 trillion, financial markets are growing concerned that it has been burning through them at such a pace that Beijing might soon have to allow a sharp fall in the yuan or back-pedal on liberalization and tighten capital controls.

Anne Krueger, a prominent academic who served as the International Monetary Fund's deputy managing director from 2001 to 2006, said outflows of around $100 billion per month were sustainable as China has plenty of reserves for the time being.

She said it would be counter-productive for authorities to intervene in the market to prevent the yuan from depreciating.

"I doubt that's a good solution. That tells everybody that the authorities think there will be continued depreciation. That gives people all the more motive to try to get the money out," Krueger told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Letting the yuan depreciate is one way to offset some of the problems China faces as its economy slows and suffers from excess capacity.

"The capital outflow is a symptom of the underlying problems they have to face, not in itself the problem," she said.

"When there are strong market forces for (currency) depreciation, fighting these forces is a losing battle almost always," said Krueger, a professor at Johns Hopkins University who was visiting Tokyo to attend an IMF-hosted seminar.

Some policymakers, including Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, have said imposing capital controls could be one step China could take to stave off a disruptive capital flight.

Krueger, however, said imposing capital controls would have high costs as it would "confirm to everybody who wants to get their money out that they were right."

"Imposing more capital controls at this stage would be the wrong answer," she said, urging Beijing to focus on tackling structural problems such as excess capacity and a rigid labor market.

China has roiled global markets twice in six months with surprise moves in the yuan, first with a surprise devaluation last August and again when it allowed a sharp slide in the currency against the dollar in early January.

In both cases the moves triggered unexpectedly heavy yuan selling, and the central bank intervened quickly and forcefully to stabilize the currency.

