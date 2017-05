BEIJING China insurance industry profits fell 54.05 percent in the first half of the year to 105.6 billion yuan, the insurance regulator said on Thursday.

China insurance premium income was up 37.29 percent in the first half to 1.88 trillion yuan, while assets rose 15.42 percent to 14.27 trillion yuan at end-June, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission said at a press conference in Beijing.

(Reporting by Zhang Shu; Editing by Sam Holmes)