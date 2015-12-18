WhatsApp back online after global outage of 'a few hours'
WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, suffered a widespread global outage on Wednesday that lasted for several hours before being resolved, the company said.
WUZHEN, China China's cyber chief said on Friday there remain "imbalances" in global cyberspace and all countries should work to create balance.
The official, Lu Wei, made the remarks in a speech at China's second annual World Internet Conference.
Facebook Inc reported surging quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by its fast-growing mobile ad business, but its shares dipped from a record high in after-hours trading as investors showed some nervousness about future earnings.