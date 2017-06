BEIJING China's non-financial outbound direct investment in 45 countries related to the Belt and Road initiative over the first four months of 2017 was $3.98 billion, the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

That accounted for 15.1 percent of total outbound investment over the January to April period, up from only 8.2 percent in the same period a year ago, the ministry said.

