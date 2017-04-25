FILE PHOTO: A woman walks out of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING China's central bank said on Tuesday that overseas entities held 830.2 billion yuan ($120.6 billion) of domestic bonds as of end-March, up from the previous month's 815.3 billion yuan.

Overseas entities also held 776.8 billion yuan of domestic equities at the end of March, compared with 743.1 billion yuan a month ago, according to data from the People's Bank of China.

They had 699.55 billion yuan of outstanding domestic loans as of end-March, up from February's 606.98 billion yuan .

Overseas entities held 924.2 billion yuan of domestic deposits at the end of March, compared with 991.8 bln yuan a month earlier.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)