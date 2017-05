SHANGHAI China's securities regulator said it has approved nine initial public offerings, which will raise up to 4.5 billion yuan ($666.33 million) in total.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a microblog post late on Friday that three companies would be listed in Shanghai, three would list in Shenzhen and the remaining three would be floated on the growth enterprise board.

