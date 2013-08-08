Toshiba's Westinghouse files for bankruptcy as charges jump
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors on Wednesday, as its Japanese parent seeks to limit losses that threaten its future.
COPENHAGEN Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck (LUN.CO) said authorities in China visited the company's subsidiary in Beijing over the summer, as part of a wider sector probe.
"We have also been contacted by the authorities over the summer as part of this wider investigation," a Lundbeck spokesman told Reuters.
"They have contacted us and asked for different types of information regarding our marketing practices," he said, adding the company was fully co-operating and had no reason to believe it had done anything wrong.
China is widening its investigations into bribery and over-pricing, which have so far centered on Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L).
(Reporting by Mette Fraende. Editing by Jane Merriman)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors on Wednesday, as its Japanese parent seeks to limit losses that threaten its future.
NEW YORK BlackRock Inc on Tuesday said it would overhaul its actively managed equities business, cutting jobs, dropping fees and relying more on computers to pick stocks in a move that highlights how difficult it has become for humans to beat the market.
LONDON Britain's FTSE 100 share index will dip in the months after the country starts official divorce proceedings later on Wednesday with the European Union but reach new record highs next year, a Reuters poll found.