Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
SHANGHAI China plans to strengthen market regulation by 2020 to fight fake goods, food and drug safety issues and lack of consumer protections, among other things, said the country's cabinet in an announcement posted on its official website on Monday.
China's State Council set out principles underpinning market improvement goals in a five-year plan, which included strengthening consumer rights, improving market efficiency and removing barriers to encourage entrepreneurship.
China will ensure comprehensive and transparent market access rules and improve the commercial registration system to ease market access, according to the plan.
The government will take action to strengthen consumer protection, with a focus on the elderly, children and those in rural areas, it added.
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.