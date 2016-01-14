SHANGHAI More than 100 China-listed companies have said so far this year their major shareholders and top executives will not reduce holdings in the near term, joining government efforts to stem a market sell-off.

The chorus brought back memories of similar pledges made by listed companies during last year's summer rout at the regulators' request.

On Thursday, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index threatened to breach August lows, hit during the depth of the summer crisis, although the gauge rebounded in afternoon trading.

Twenty-eight Chinese companies listed on Shenzhen's NASDAQ-style ChiNext jointly pledged on Thursday that their major shareholders would not sell off their stakes within the next six months, triggering a 5.4 percent jump in the start-up board.

Companies, including Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co Ltd and EVE Energy Co Ltd, said in separate statements they would try to help stabilize the stock market.

More than 100 listed companies have made similar pledges and the number is growing, based on stock exchange filings.

It was not immediately clear if the move was orchestrated by the government.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said late on Wednesday that they have stepped up monitoring to ensure listed companies' major shareholders - defined as investors with at least a 5 percent stake - are abiding by new rules designed to restrict their sales and prevent a potential crash.

