SHANGHAI Efforts to clean up China's sagging equities markets by de-listing small-cap shares from a stagnant market have backfired by confusing investors and encouraging speculators.

The market in question is the "B-share" board, once the only channel for foreign investors to buy shares in Chinese companies, but rendered irrelevant by subsequent reforms.

"The B-share market lost its reason for existence long ago," said Jin Dehuan, an economist at the Shanghai Securities and Futures Institute. "The problem is what to do with it."

The B-share market's tiny $10 billion market cap makes it an economic insignificance, but it has come to epitomize a major flaw of Chinese stock market culture, namely a preference for short-term gambles on small-cap "junk shares" over value-focused investing for long-term growth.

With the major domestic stock indices at risk of closing in negative territory for the third year in a row, Beijing is keen on changing the country's investment culture and building confidence.

To re-educate investors, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) head Guo Shuqing has taken a two-pronged approach, promoting the advantages of holding Chinese "blue chip" stocks while simultaneously moving to clean the small-cap companies off the boards.

In late June the CSRC began publishing a series of new rules aimed at rationalizing and accelerating the delisting process for weak tickers, including specific rules for B-shares.

One rule specified that B-shares trading below a 1-yuan-per-share "par value" threshold for 20 days will be automatically delisted.

The new policy caused a highly publicized rout at the end of July when Tsann Kuen (China) Enterprise Co Ltd 200512.SZ, a small electronics manufacturer, announced it was set to be delisted under the new rule, causing the B-share index .SSEB to dive to its lowest level since May 2010.

However, so far not only have no B-share companies delisted, but speculators are trying to call regulators' bluff, buying up shares in Tsann Kuen shares and other companies like it.

Trading volume in Tsann Kuen spiked to 7.8 million the day before the company suspended trading, a tenfold increase from the day before and five times its average volume.

BETTING ON VOLATILITY

Market participants say that inconsistent policy dabbling has made the B-share market a playground for speculators, who swoop in to buy on the extreme movements in the B-share index .SSEB induced by regulatory rethinks.

"If you can throw out the rules of the game at will, nobody will want to play," said Zhang Qi, senior analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai, adding that the new rules only create fresh opportunities for insider trading and market manipulation.

For example, repeated rumors that the launch of an "international board" was imminent have caused so many B-share panics that commentators have voiced suspicions that the rumors were being spread deliberately to manipulate the market.

Statements issued this week by the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have added to confusion, suggesting that B-share companies that voluntarily delist would be easily able to relist on the A-share board, and that other aspects of delisting regulations would also be reconsidered.

The idea of merging B-shares into A-shares has been mooted since 2001, when domestic investors were allowed into the market, but market observers said migration would be difficult.

Firstly, there are still foreigners holding B-shares, but since foreign individuals are not allowed to directly own A- shares, they would need to be incorporated into the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) program, which currently does not allow individual investors.

The Shanghai exchange's B-shares are denominated in U.S. dollars, while the Shenzhen exchanges denominates its B-shares in Hong Kong dollars, and the currency conversion would pose another layer of complexity for their migration to A-shares, denominated in yuan.

Finally, letting companies that are struggling to stay on the B-board migrate to the A-board appears is inconsistent with the CSRC's goal of moving small-cap distractions off the boards.

In an open letter addressed to CSRC head Guo Shuqing published online on Tuesday, a "market observer" called Ni Yaolong, lamented the effects of regulatory indecision.

"A few characters in a rule are changed ... and investor confidence collapses."

