U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
Automaker General Motors said on Tuesday that China's 2-percent devaluation of the yuan would have a "limited and manageable" impact on its business.
GM said in a statement that its practice of building vehicles for the Chinese market in China with parts made locally would "mitigate the majority of the risk associated with the devaluation of the yuan."
"We continue to expect strong results in China will be sustained through the remainder of the year," GM said.
MEXICO CITY Mexico made a pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to uphold the NAFTA trade deal, arguing that unwinding economic integration would hurt both nations, damaging U.S. exports, risking American jobs and hitting consumers north of the border.