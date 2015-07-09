Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
BEIJING Chinese police and securities regulator are investigating more than 10 individuals and organizations in a probe into "malicious" short-selling of shares, the state-owned China Securities Journal said on its website on Thursday.
The investigation was centered on sales of blue chips, it said.
State news agency Xinhua said earlier that police would investigate clues pointing to potentially malicious short-selling amid a slide in the Chinese stock market which had plunged nearly a third in the past month.
(Editing By Nicholas Heath and Nick Macfie)
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
NEW YORK Active stock fund managers around the world are holding the lowest percentage of Apple Inc shares in their portfolios when compared to the iPhone maker's overall weighting in indexes, even as the shares hit record highs, according to a research note by investment bank UBS late Monday.