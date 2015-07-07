SHANGHAI More than 200 Chinese-listed firms said on Tuesday they would halt trading in their shares, state media reported, joining the scores of companies seeking to shield themselves from China's plunging stock markets.

The Securities Times, a paper published by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, also said its calculations showed some 651 companies - or 23 percent - of the 2,808 A-share listed firms on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges had suspended trading in the past week.

(This story has been refiled to correct number of firms in second graf to 651 from 560)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Samuel Shen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)