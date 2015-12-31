A woman rides past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

SHANGHAI The People's Bank of China set its official yuan mid-point rate at 6.4936 per dollar prior to the market open on Thursday, its weakest level since May 2011 and 0.1 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.4895.

Demand for dollars in the Chinese foreign exchange market typically rises at the end of a year and that has kept the Chinese currency weak this week.

The Chinese central bank has set the mid-point, the official guidance rate, in line with trading levels since market reforms in August.

