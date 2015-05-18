ADVISORY - Story on Kraft Heinz cutting jobs, closing factories withdrawn
The story on Kraft Heinz cutting 5,150 jobs and closing six factories are withdrawn as the news was previously announced.
Mobile games developer China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Ltd CMGE.O said it received a buyout offer from Orient Hongtai (Beijing) Investment Management Co Ltd valuing the company at about $673 million.
The offer of $21.50 in cash per American Depository Share represents a premium of 5.5 percent to the stock's closing price on Friday.
Orient Hongtai's offer $1.5357 in cash per class A or class B ordinary share values China Mobile Games and Entertainment at about $673 million based on its 31.3 million ADSs outstanding as of Dec. 31.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased the cash element of its offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc on Thursday in a final $4.9 billion bid to push the deal through ahead of a May 12 shareholder vote.