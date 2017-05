A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing in this November 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

SHANGHAI China's central bank lowered its guidance rate on the benchmark seven-day reverse repurchase agreement (repo) by 10 basis points to 2.25 percent, traders said on Tuesday.

The guidance cut comes after the People's Bank of China cut the benchmark one-year lending rate on Friday evening by 25 bps to 4.35 percent.

The guidance on the seven-day repo had been at 2.35 percent since Aug. 27.

(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)