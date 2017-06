SHANGHAI China's National Social Security Fund (NSSF) plans to spend around 10 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) to boost local stocks, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

The NSSF has put the money into funds focusing on investing in Chinese stocks, the newspaper reported, without citing sources.

($1 = 6.3472 yuan)

(Reporting by Melanie Lee and Ruby Lian; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)