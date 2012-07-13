BEIJING China's implied oil demand fell 0.4 percent in June from a year earlier to the lowest in 20 months as refineries scaled back production and raised fuel exports to trim bulging stockpiles.

China is the world's second-biggest oil user and still accounts for nearly half of global incremental demand, but an economic slowdown is shrinking its need for fuel.

Implied oil demand has contracted for the second time so far this quarter, and that is likely to further dampen oil prices which have so far fallen by a fifth off the highs they hit earlier this year.

China burned 8.96 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) last month, the lowest since October 2010, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data released on Friday.

The data also showed that China's oil consumption for the first half of the year rose a modest 2.2 percent year-on-year to about 9.5 million bpd. Oil consumption for the whole of last year was 6.3 percent more than 2010.

Implied demand is calculated by adding crude oil throughput and net imports of refined oil products, but omits stocks changes which are rarely disclosed in China.

Refineries had scaled back output, and raised exports of diesel due to brimming inventories caused by a lack of buyers and losses resulting from the government cutting fuel prices for consumers three times over the past two months.

Official data also released on Friday showed China's refinery throughput fell 0.6 percent in June year-on-year to 8.76 million bpd, the lowest since October. It was the third straight month of decline.

The June rate was down 3 percent, or 270,000 bpd, from May's throughput rates of 9.03 million bpd.

A REBOUND IN THE SECOND HALF?

The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its latest monthly report, forecast Chinese total oil demand to rise 3.9 percent this year, or 363,000 bpd, to 9.76 million bpd.

If achieved, such an increase would mean China would account for up to 45 percent of global demand growth this year, equivalent to about 800,000 bpd.

The IEA projected that oil demand growth would rise to nearly 5 percent in the second half of 2012, citing "cautious optimism" that the Chinese authorities would provide sufficient economic stimulus measures to support such a rate.

"A large infrastructure spending programme and massive injections into the financial markets tend to support this view," the report added.

New refining capacities estimated at 190,000 bpd, and expected to come on stream in the second half of this year, will also boost crude throughput in that period.

Officials also hope cheaper fuel at the pump will mean more of it will be burned. On Wednesday, the government cut prices again, making for a combined reduction of up to 14 percent in gasoline and diesel prices since early May.

