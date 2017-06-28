U.S. first-quarter GDP growth revised up to 1.4 percent
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. economy slowed less sharply in the first quarter than initially estimated due to unexpectedly higher consumer spending and a bigger jump in exports.
SHANGHAI China's central bank said it will skip open market operations on Wednesday, for the fourth consecutive day, as liquidity levels in the banking system were "relatively high".
"Fiscal expenditure was increasing toward the month-end, countering maturing reverse repos, with liquidity in the banking system staying at a relatively high level," the People's Bank of China said in an online statement.
Maturing reverse repos will drain a net 50 billion yuan ($7.34 billion) from the market for the day.
The PBOC drained a net 60 billion yuan last week via open market operations.
(Reporting by the Shanghai newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. economy slowed less sharply in the first quarter than initially estimated due to unexpectedly higher consumer spending and a bigger jump in exports.
WASHINGTON, June 29 The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits edged up last week, but the underlying trend remained consistent with a tight labor market.