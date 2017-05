A woman walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SHANGHAI China's central bank will inject 30 billion yuan ($4.49 billion) into money markets through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Wednesday, traders said.

Maturing reverse repos will drain a net 195 billion yuan from the banking system this week.

The People's Bank of China conducted a net drain of 645 billion yuan from the banking system last week.

