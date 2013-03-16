China's largely rubber stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, formally voted in a new cabinet on Saturday, capping a leadership transition that begins President Xi Jinping's and Premier Li Keqiang's 10 years in office.

The following are members of the new cabinet, known in China as the State Council:

VICE PREMIERS

Zhang Gaoli

Liu Yandong

Wang Yang

Ma Kai

STATE COUNCILLORS (one notch below vice premier but outranks a cabinet minister)

Yang Jing

Chang Wanquan

Yang Jiechi

Guo Shengkun

Wang Yong

FOREIGN MINISTER

Wang Yi

DEFENCE MINISTER

Chang Wanquan

NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND REFORM COMMISSION MINISTER (top economic planner)

Xu Shaoshi

EDUCATION MINISTER

Yuan Guiren (concurrent)

TECHNOLOGY MINISTER

Wan Gang (concurrent)

INDUSTRY AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MINISTER

Miao Wei (concurrent)

STATE ETHNIC AFFAIRS COMMISSION MINISTER

Wang Zhengwei

PUBLIC SECURITY MINISTER

Guo Shengkun (concurrent)

STATE SECURITY MINISTER

Geng Huichang (concurrent)

SUPERVISION MINISTER

Huang Shuxian

CIVIL AFFAIRS MINISTER

Li Liguo

JUSTICE MINISTER

Wu Aiying (concurrent)

FINANCE MINISTER

Lou Jiwei

HUMAN RESOURCES AND SOCIAL SECURITY MINISTER

Yin Weimin (concurrent)

LAND AND RESOURCES MINISTER

Jiang Daming

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MINISTER

Zhou Shengxian (concurrent)

HOUSING AND URBAN-RURAL DEVELOPMENT MINISTER

Jiang Weixin (concurrent)

COMMUNICATIONS AND TRANSPORT MINISTER

Yang Chuantang

WATER RESOURCES MINISTER

Chen Lei (concurrent)

AGRICULTURE MINISTER

Han Changfu (concurrent)

COMMERCE MINISTER

Gao Hucheng

CULTURE MINISTER

Cai Wu (concurrent)

HEALTH MINISTER AND FAMILY PLANNING COMMISSION MINISTER

Li Bin

PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA GOVERNOR

Zhou Xiaochuan (concurrent)

NATIONAL AUDIT OFFICE AUDITOR GENERAL

Li Jiayi (concurrent)

