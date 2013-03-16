U.S. small business borrowing drops to six-month low
In a sign that economic growth may soften ahead, borrowing by small U.S. firms dropped to a six-month low in April, data released on Thursday showed.
China's largely rubber stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, formally voted in a new cabinet on Saturday, capping a leadership transition that begins President Xi Jinping's and Premier Li Keqiang's 10 years in office.
The following are members of the new cabinet, known in China as the State Council:
VICE PREMIERS
Zhang Gaoli
Liu Yandong
Wang Yang
Ma Kai
STATE COUNCILLORS (one notch below vice premier but outranks a cabinet minister)
Yang Jing
Chang Wanquan
Yang Jiechi
Guo Shengkun
Wang Yong
FOREIGN MINISTER
Wang Yi
DEFENCE MINISTER
Chang Wanquan
NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND REFORM COMMISSION MINISTER (top economic planner)
Xu Shaoshi
EDUCATION MINISTER
Yuan Guiren (concurrent)
TECHNOLOGY MINISTER
Wan Gang (concurrent)
INDUSTRY AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MINISTER
Miao Wei (concurrent)
STATE ETHNIC AFFAIRS COMMISSION MINISTER
Wang Zhengwei
PUBLIC SECURITY MINISTER
Guo Shengkun (concurrent)
STATE SECURITY MINISTER
Geng Huichang (concurrent)
SUPERVISION MINISTER
Huang Shuxian
CIVIL AFFAIRS MINISTER
Li Liguo
JUSTICE MINISTER
Wu Aiying (concurrent)
FINANCE MINISTER
Lou Jiwei
HUMAN RESOURCES AND SOCIAL SECURITY MINISTER
Yin Weimin (concurrent)
LAND AND RESOURCES MINISTER
Jiang Daming
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MINISTER
Zhou Shengxian (concurrent)
HOUSING AND URBAN-RURAL DEVELOPMENT MINISTER
Jiang Weixin (concurrent)
COMMUNICATIONS AND TRANSPORT MINISTER
Yang Chuantang
WATER RESOURCES MINISTER
Chen Lei (concurrent)
AGRICULTURE MINISTER
Han Changfu (concurrent)
COMMERCE MINISTER
Gao Hucheng
CULTURE MINISTER
Cai Wu (concurrent)
HEALTH MINISTER AND FAMILY PLANNING COMMISSION MINISTER
Li Bin
PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA GOVERNOR
Zhou Xiaochuan (concurrent)
NATIONAL AUDIT OFFICE AUDITOR GENERAL
Li Jiayi (concurrent)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Benjamin Kang Lim; editing by Jonathan Standing)
In a sign that economic growth may soften ahead, borrowing by small U.S. firms dropped to a six-month low in April, data released on Thursday showed.
LONDON Staff at the Bank of England will begin voting on Thursday on whether to hold a strike this year in protest at below-inflation pay rises, union sources told Reuters.