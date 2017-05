China's Premier Li Keqiang looks as reporters raise hands during a news conference after the closing ceremony of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING China seeks balanced trade with the European Union and doesn't deliberately pursue a trade surplus, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

China and Europe should properly deal with trade frictions, Li said at his news conference at the end of the annual meeting of China's parliament.

