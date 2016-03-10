Li Daokui an adviser to China's central bank attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

BEIJING Increased volatility in China's stock and currency markets is posing a threat to the country's economic stability and structural reforms, a former adviser to the central bank said on Thursday.

The stern warning from Li Daokui, an influential economist at Tsinghua University, came as top officials discuss economic reform plans for 2016 during the annual parliament meeting.

A plunge in China's stock market over the summer and a surprise devaluation of the yuan CNY=CFXS in August have roiled global markets and raised doubts over the government's ability to put a floor under the slowing economy.

"Stabilizing the stock market and the exchange rate market is a tough war that China must win during the process of transformation and upgrading," Li told a meeting of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which advises the country's parliament. Li is a member of the CPPCC.

"Volatility in financial markets is posing a direct threat to China's economic operations, transformation and upgrading," said Li, a former member of the central bank's monetary policy committee, said in remarks broadcast in state television.

The rapid fall in Chinese stocks has had a psychological impact on households, undermining consumption, Li said.

He estimated roughly half of China's 100 million stock investors lost 250,000 yuan ($38,378.88) on average in January alone.

Falling stocks will affect the quality of assets of banks, insurers and trust companies, he added.

China stocks fell roughly 2 percent on Thursday, led by banking and energy shares, as investors interpreted data showing consumer inflation rising faster than forecast as largely negative for an economy struggling to find momentum.

Li suggested that China should merge its financial regulators to help stabilize markets.

China is studying plans to set up a "super regulator" to improve coordination between its banking, securities and insurance watchdogs, sources have told Reuters.

The drawbacks of the current regulatory regime "have been fully exposed in the process of rescuing the stock market in 2015," Li said.

