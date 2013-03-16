U.S. small business borrowing drops to six-month low
In a sign that economic growth may soften ahead, borrowing by small U.S. firms dropped to a six-month low in April, data released on Thursday showed.
BEIJING China appointed Lou Jiwei as the country's new finance minister and Gao Hucheng as new commerce minister on Saturday as the annual session of parliament, the National People's Congress, formally completed the transition to a new leadership.
Lou was previously head of the CIC sovereign wealth fund, while Gao was previously vice commerce minister.
Parliament also voted in Xu Shaoshi as head of the state economic planning body, the National Development and Reform Commission. Xu was previously China's land and resources minister.
(Reporting By Sui-lee Wee; editing by Jonathan Standing)
In a sign that economic growth may soften ahead, borrowing by small U.S. firms dropped to a six-month low in April, data released on Thursday showed.
LONDON Staff at the Bank of England will begin voting on Thursday on whether to hold a strike this year in protest at below-inflation pay rises, union sources told Reuters.