China's Premier Li Keqiang waves as he arrives for a news conference following the closing ceremony of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BEIJING China will strive to launch the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect this year, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

China's economy will face short-term volatility, but the country has tools to stabilize growth, Li said at a news conference on Wednesday at the end of the annual meeting of parliament.

