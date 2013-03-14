EU approves Biogen's Spinraza for lead genetic cause of infant death
Biogen Inc on Thursday said its drug, Spinraza, had secured European Union approval to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a leading genetic cause of death in infants.
BEIJING China's parliament formally elected heir-in-waiting Xi Jinping as the country's new president on Thursday, succeeding Hu Jintao, putting the final seal of approval on a generational transition of power.
The largely rubber stamp National People's Congress chose Xi in a tightly scripted ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Xi was appointed party and military chief -- where real power lies -- in November.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ben Blanchard)
Biogen Inc on Thursday said its drug, Spinraza, had secured European Union approval to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a leading genetic cause of death in infants.
(Reuters Health) - Women who don’t have access to reproductive health clinics can safely use telemedicine services to consult with a doctor and get drugs to terminate their pregnancy without surgery, suggests a study of Irish women.