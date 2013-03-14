China's Communist Party Chief Xi Jinping arrives for a plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China's parliament formally elected heir-in-waiting Xi Jinping as the country's new president on Thursday, succeeding Hu Jintao, putting the final seal of approval on a generational transition of power.

The largely rubber stamp National People's Congress chose Xi in a tightly scripted ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi was appointed party and military chief -- where real power lies -- in November.

