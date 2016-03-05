BEIJING China aims to keep yuan currency basically stable in 2016, Premier Li Keqiang said in remarks prepared for delivery at the opening of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday.

He also said that China will further reform its financial markets and liberalize interest rates, while cracking down on illegal activity in securities and futures markets.

The annual full meeting of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, is expected to draw around 3,000 delegates from all over China to pass bills, approve the budget and endorse personnel nominations.

(Reporting By Jake Spring and Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Pete Sweeney and XXX)