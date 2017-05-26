Stocks advance as dollar fall boosts oil
NEW YORK World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.
BEIJING China's central bank has not adopted any measures requiring commercial banks to deposit dollars with it, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday.
Reports that the central bank had ordered such deposits in order to meet liquidity needs were not true, it said on its official account on China's Twitter-like Weibo.
Current dollar liquidity in the banking system is normal, the central bank added.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
NEW YORK World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.
BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that Europe would react in kind if the United States did not play fair in trade, while EU leaders also agreed to consider screening investments by state-owned Chinese firms.