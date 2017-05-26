A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING China's central bank has not adopted any measures requiring commercial banks to deposit dollars with it, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday.

Reports that the central bank had ordered such deposits in order to meet liquidity needs were not true, it said on its official account on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

Current dollar liquidity in the banking system is normal, the central bank added.

